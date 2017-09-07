Six-goal Town back on top form at home

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 6

Kirkley & Pakefield 2

After failing to find the net in three of their previous four outings, Newmarket rediscovered their shooting boots in style on Saturday.

Austen Diaper and Lloyd Groves both helped themselves to braces for Kevin Grainger’s side, while Stephen Spriggs and debutant Chris Bacon also netted in the big victory.

The Jockeys, who were due in action at Godmanchester Rovers last night, host Wroxham on Saturday before travelling to Haverhill Borough on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n On the transfer front, Newmarket have confirmed the departures of two of its players.

Midfielder Alex Steed, who made one appearance for the club following his summer arrival, has moved on to Thetford Town. Also leaving is versatile defender James Chivers.