Serious injury forces Soham abandonment

Soham Town Rangers’ home encounter with Norwich United was called off after less than a minute because of a reported head injury that was sustained by one of the away team’s players.

Approximately 20 seconds of the Ryman League Division One North match had elapsed when Norwich’s Andy Eastaugh suffered the complaint.

An ambulance was called and after some initial treatment it was decided that the match should be abandoned.

“Due to the seriousness of the injury to @NorwichUtd Andy Eastaugh today’s game has been abandoned. The club sends their best wishes to Andy,” Soham posted on their Twitter page.