Saturday's local football round-up

Goalkeeper Sam Roach was the hero for Mildenhall Town this afternoon with a headed goal deep into injury time to salvage a point against Bowers & Pitsea.

It was also a positive afternoon in the Bostik League Division One North for Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers, but Premier Division side Needham Market were unable to build upon their impressive draw with Billlericay Town on Tuesday night.

HOME LOSS: Melford (black and white) lost at home to Coggeshall. Picture: Richard Marsham

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Framlingham Town remain unbeaten after a good 4-0 win over Norwich CBS, while in the Premier Division Long Melford lost out to high flying Coggeshall Town.

But the headline of the afternoon belonged to Mildenhall's number one Roach, who showed a clinical touch to end the club's four-game losing run in the league.

Roach was beaten by Bowers' David Knight in the 31st minute and it appeared for a long while that it would be the only goal of the afternoon at Recreation Way.

But, deep into stoppage time summer signing Roach rose highest at a corner and planted a header beyond his opposite number Callum Chaffer.

Mildenhall make the short trip to Soham on Tuesday night and the Greens will be in buoyant mood, having recorded a 3-1 home victory over Waltham Abbey.

Marcus Hall scored inside the first minute, only for the visitors to level six minutes level through Darelle Russell.

However, King's Lynn Town loanee Craig Gillies put Soham back in front with his second goal for the club and the points were sealed early in the second half courtesy of a Callum Russell penalty.

The hosts had Jordan Lee sent off late on, but it had no impact on the final outcome at Julius Martin Lane.

Elsewhere in the division, goals from youngster Tommy Robinson and Cemal Robinson earned sixth-placed Bury Town a 2-1 victory on the road at Brentwood Town.

And it seemed AFC Sudbury were also heading for victory at Ware with Jame Eaton-Collins scoring in the sixth minute, but the home team equalised in the 90th minute.

To rub further salt into the Yellows' wound, they had youngster Tyler French red carded as their winless run of form stretched to five matches.

In the Premier Division it was an afternoon to forget for those of a Needham Market persuasion after they became the first side to lose to bottom-placed Worthing.

Richard Wilkins' men claimed a morale-boosting draw against big-spending Billericay during the week, but that will count for very little now after second-half goals from Kieron Pamment and Rhyle Ovenden at Bloomfields.

The defeat has dropped the Marketmen down to 21st place in the table, just seven points better off than the side that defeat them today.

More to follow.