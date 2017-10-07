Saturday's local football round-up

AFC Sudbury scored a stoppage time equaliser to keep their hopes alive in the FA Trophy in Mark Morsley's first game in the dugout.

The home side had dominated the first half against opponents' Aylesbury United but had only scored one goal - from starting debutant Callum Watson - and left themselves vulnerable in the second half.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Stephen Spriggs scored three of The Jockeys' four goals against Histon in their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division league game (Picture: Mark Westley)

The visitors came out for the second half in a much more determined mood and took control of the game. They equalised in the sixty-fourth minute through Hunte and the same player took advantage of a slip by Tyler French to add a second on eighty-eight minutes.

It seemed the tie had slipped away before in stoppage time Watson chested the ball down in the area and Ollie Dunlop fired home to equalise and send the tie to a replay.

The replay will take place on Wednesday evening at the home ground of Chesham United kicking off at 7.45pm.

Bury Town, meanwhile, were part of an eight-goal contest away to Ramsgate in their FA Trophy fixture.

EQUALISER: Jordan Palmer scored Haverhill Rovers only goal in their 1-1 draw against Stanway Rovers (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Coming away on the winning end of a 5-3 scoreline, The Rams progressed to the first round qualifying of the competition for clubs in Steps 1 to 4. They set up a tie with Chalfont St Peters on Saturday October 28.

But Soham Town Rangers exited the competition as a result of a 3-0 away defeat to Newcastle Town.

In the Bostik Premier Division, Needham Market have continued to struggle and recorded their fifth loss of the season - to Dulwich Hamlet.

In a game attended by 2,417 spectators, the visitors were unable to muster any goals as they lost 2-0. It was non-league football day across the nation, but local teams didn't seem to engage with it - with the spectator-count at the London-based side by far the most impressive.

CONCERN: Diss Town lost by eight goals to nill at home to Whitton Town (Picture: Gary Donnison)

And in the Bostik North Division, Mildenhall Town drew 2-2 against Hertford Town away from home.

The home side went in at half time a goal up, but three goals in 12 minutes in the second half - including a penalty - secured the visitors with a point from the meeting.

Shaun Avis netted the penalty for Mildenhall while Jake Chambers-Shaw scored the side's equaliser.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Ely City were 5-1 losers to league leaders' Felixstowe & Walton United - who were home - while Newmarket Town were 4-0 winners to Histon as they snuck into second place in the league.

HARD WORK: Team's gave their all on non-league day (Picture: Gary Donnison)

Alex Theobold had given Ely great hope, scoring for the visitors after just seven minutes, but five second half goals for Felixstowe - including a penalty - secured them a further three points. They are now 12 points ahead of second-placed Newmarket Town.

But The Jockeys are doing their utmost to catch them, staking their claim on the title with their latest four goal tally at home.

They won three penalties in the game, scoring two, as Stephen Spriggs got a hat-trick. Jack Watson was the home side's other scorer.

But both Haverhill sides were frustrated by their games, as Borough threw away a two-goal advantage over Stowmarket Town to record a draw while Rovers were unable to capitalise on the lion share of possession as they also drew with Stanway Rovers.

Borough first team manager Anthony Choat put on his gloves and stepped into goal, but was unable to prevent Stow coming back from a two-goal deficit - courtesy of Ryan Weaver - to take a point a piece.

A first half penalty chance went begging for Borough as Rory Lee missed the chance to convert. Angelo Harrop and Luke Read - on his debut - scored for the home team.

At The New Croft, Jordan Palmer was the scorer for Rovers as he keeps his goal tally clocking up to 10.

Walsham-le-Willows, meanwhile, missed the chance to leap above Gorleston (who sit just one spot above them in the league table) as they recorded a two-all draw. Jack Brame hit a brace to keep the home side in it but couldn't find a third as the side were forced to settle for one point.

Hadleigh United lost 1-0 on the road to Wivenhoe Town while Thetford Town also lost away, by two goals to Godmanchester Rovers.

And Long Melford continue their tough season in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, with just two wins from 12 - recording their latest as a 2-0 away loss to Saffron Walden Town.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Diss Town were on the losing end of an eight-nil thrashing at home to Whitton United.

Debenham LC, under new management, took a 1-0 victory over Halstead Town at Rosemary Lane but Cornard United fell to a 4-1 loss to Downham Town.

Jack Severy scored for Debenham while Cornard United will be deeply disappointed to have lost, having gone one-nil ahead.

Needham Market Reserves were convincingly beaten by a free-scoring Framlingham Town, losing by seven goals to one and AFC Reserves drew 1-1 away to Norwich United Reserves.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup, Team Bury progressed to the third round after Ransomes Sports were forced to cancel - giving Team Bury a home walkover and an unexpected day off.

There will be plenty more, by way of in-depth analysis and interviews, in your local papers.