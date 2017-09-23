Saturday's local football round-up

It was heartbreak for Stowmarket Town on their return to Greens Meadow after Enfield sent them out of the FA Vase in extra time.

And Diss Town were unable to banish the memories of the 7-0 defeat at the hands of Framlingham Town, as they also exited the FA Vase in extra time.

WINNING STRIKE: Max Willett - who replaced injured Johnny Kerridge - found the winning goal for Framlingham

Both were exciting games, Stowmarket coming back from a two goal deficit while Diss were caught from two up.

Greens Meadows saw nine goals in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase against Enfield 1893 - the same team who put Haverhill Borough out of the first qualifying round - but it didn't end up going the home team's way.

Amar Lewis, Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew were Stow's scorers - Mayhew taking away a brace - and, at 4-2 up with less than 10 minutes remaining, they looked to have sealed a place in the next round.

But a strong fightback from the North London team saw them force extra time - and then nab the winning goal with just seconds remaining to send Stowmarket out of the competition in devastating fashion.

GOAL FRENZY: Mildenhall took part in a 10 goal game and were unfortunate to come away from it the 4-6 losers

Across in Norfolk, Diss Town had gone in at half time 2-0 up - courtesy of a Virgilio Leitao brace - against Framlingham in their second qualifying tie and looked to have no hangover from their heavy loss a few weeks ago (September 5), but were unable to hold on to the lead.

Johnny Kerridge was a forced replacement at half time due to a neck injury and was replaced by the energetic looking Max Willett.

Second half goals from Matt Aldis and Danny Smith took the tie to extra time, before Willett found the net for The Castlemen's third - and winning - goal to take them through to the next round for the first ever time.

In another FA Vase tie, Halstead Town welcomed Stanway Rovers - for their fourth fixture this season against higher level opposition (having won two and lost one) - and the home side managed to turn the odds in their favour yet again, as they took victory by two goals to one to progress to the next round.

GOAL SCORER: Halstead's number 9 Karl Andrade (black and white kit)

Goals came from Karl Andrade and Tyler Kemp.

In Hadleigh's FA Vase tie, the score went against the home team, with Sawbridgeworth Town beating them 2-1. It was another that went right down to the wire, with a goal from the visitors on the stroke of full time to send United crashing out.

Aaron Bull had put his team ahead but two goals from Sawbridgeworth saw them progress.

And after a tumultuous week for Debenham LC, who just yesterday announced that manager Mark Benterman had made a surprise switch to Ipswich Wanderers, managed a 1-1 draw in their away tie with Great Yarmouth Town to set up a replay at Friends Meadow on Tiesday (7.45pm).

It was clearly a day for strikers, with many of the local games seeing plenty of goals - and it was no exception at Recreation Way, with Mildenhall Town part of a 10 goal game against Tilbury. Unfortunately for The Hall, they lost the Bostik North Division match by four goals to six.

Joshua Curry, Shaun Avis, Craig Calver and Gareth Simpson scored for the home side.

And Danny Laws has continued his winning ways at AFC Sudbury as caretaker manager, recording an important win over Heybridge Swifts to see them edge slowly up the Bostik North Division Table.

The 3-2 victory saw them inflict a first league defeat of the season for Heybridge and a third victory for AFC. The Yellows goals came from Sam Clarke (pen 64'), Louis Blake - for his debut goal for the club - and on form (in fact on fire) Adam Mills score his tenth goal in 10 games.

It is the first time since February 2016 the team have recorded four wins (in all competitions) in a row.

At Bloomfields it was a 2-2 draw for Bostik Premier Division side Needham Market, who hosted Enfield Town. Goals came from Luke Ingram and Dan Morphew as The Marketmen continue to struggle to beat their league opponents.

Haverhill Rovers have targeted a big win on Tuesday in their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division fixture with Ely after losing 4-1 on Saturday away to Brantham Athletic. Rafal Wozniak found the net for Rovers but the side came undone in the final 15 minutes as they conceded three goals.

Haverhill Borough, on the other hand, took an important clean sheet away against Fakenham. Craig Pruden found the net in the first half, followed by a second half goal from Ryan Weaver to see Borough take an important three points in the league against the team languishing at the bottom of the table.

Finally, Bury Town also took a 2-1 victory - in their Bostik North Division fixture away to Cheshunt - with all three goals coming within a 10 minute period, and two from the spot.

Noel Aitkens broke the nil-nil deadlock on 72 minutes, before a Cheshunt penalty equalised - and then another spot kick was awarded, this time for the Blues, to see Cemal Ramadan find the net and take the three points. Bury Town now sit in fifth in the league table.

For even more reaction, news and results from Tuesday night, have a look at our papers out later this week.