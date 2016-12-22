RYMAN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Ottley-Gooch joins Bury

Bury Town have secured the services of Leon Ottley-Gooch from Leiston on a deal until the end of the season.

The experienced midfielder has spent the last seven years with the Ryman League Premier Division club, racking up over 200 appearances in the process.

But his starting opportunities have been limited this term and after discussions with Leiston boss Glenn Driver, the 29-year-old was given permission to leave Victory Road.

A number of teams are believed to have expressed an interest, but it was Bury manager Ben Chenery that won the race, with Ottley-Gooch expected to be in the squad for the Boxing Day trip to Soham Town Rangers (1pm).

As well as Leiston, Ottley-Gooch has previously turned out for Whitton United.

