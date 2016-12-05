RYMAN LEAGUE: Soham begin managerial hunt

Soham Town Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager after Dave Theobald followed fellow joint boss Robbie Nightingale in departing the club at the weekend.

The pair took charge in October 2015 from Steve Fallon and helped to steer the team away from Ryman League Division One North relegation trouble.

However, last Wednesday it was announced Nightingale had agreed to fill the hotseat at Cambridge City — a side for whom he made over 350 appearances as a player.

Theobald remained in situ for Saturday’s 4-1 win away at Romford, but he has since informed the club of his intention to join Nightingale at City in a first-team coaching capacity.

Senior players Will Lawton and Robbie Mason have been asked to oversee Soham’s game with Aveley at the weekend, but the Julius Martin Lane-based outfit are also inviting applications for the position.

In a further blow to the Greens, Nightingale and Theobald have taken five players with them to their new Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division employers.

Soham’s longest-serving player Jordan Gent has made the switch, as has this season’s leading goalscorer Ryan Sharman.

They will be joined by Salim Relizani, Ross Paterson and the recently-signed Nathan Mavila.

* Those interested in Soham’s managerial vacancy can apply by contacting chairman Stuart Hamilton on strfc@mail.com or posting to: 12 High Street, Wicken, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5XR.