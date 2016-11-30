RYMAN LEAGUE: Robbie Nightingale leaves Soham to become Cambridge City boss

Robbie Nightingale has left his role as joint-manager of Ryman League Divsiion One North side Soham Town Rangers to take up the reins at his former club Cambridge City.

Nightingale is regarded as a club legend at The Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division outfit, having made more than 350 appearances for them and captained the side that played in the last first team game at Milton Road in April 2013.

Soham Town Rangers new joint managers David Theobald and Robbie Nightingale Picture Mark Westley ANL-151018-232641009

Soham was his first job in management with Nightingale taking over from Steve Fallon last October alongside another former City legend in Dave Theobald.

He leaves Julis Martin Lane with The Greens in 15th place in the table.

Cambridge City only announced the departure of Dan Gleeson, who took over from Gary Roberts in the summer, this morning, following a 15-game winless run.

Nightingale, who takes over as City manager with immediate effect and will be assisted by Neil Midgley, told Cambridge City’s website: “I am absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity to come back and manage a team who not only I played for but who I support too.

“I was even a mascot many years ago so to now be manager is an amazing feeling.

“Therefore, I know what it means to be a fan and a player for this club and I am absolutely determined to bring the good times back to Cambridge City.

“However, right now we have to deal with the current situation and that means improving our league position.

“I know it looks bleak but I am confident we can stay up.”

He added: “When Dave Theobald and I were appointed at Soham the team were several points adrift, but we stayed up so I know what is needed to get this right.”

Nightingale also had a message for his former club, saying: “I would like to pay tribute to everyone at Soham and thank them for giving me the opportunity at my first job in management.

“The support I have had from the Chairman, board, playing and coaching staff as well as the fans has been superb.”