RYMAN LEAGUE: Greene and Robinson leave AFC Sudbury

AFC Sudbury have announced that both Aaron Greene and Ben Robinson have left the club.

With right-back Robinson already transfer-listed ahead of joining Cambridge City, the former Bentford Academy winger Greene’s departure is the surprise one.

NEW CHALLENGE: Ben Robinson has rejoined Cambridge City after being made available for transfer

The 21-year-old, who signed initially on a short-term deal on the eve of the season having fought back from a long-term injury during a loan spell at National League Boston United, has joined higher-league Vanarama South side Bishop’s Stortford.

Ahead of tonight’s Suffolk Premier Cup match at home to Walsham-le-Willows (7.45pm), AFC manager Jamie Godbold told the club website: “Greeny found the offer from Stortford too good to turn down. He is a decent player and a terrific lad and we wish him all the very best in his move”.

Since joining AFC he has made 15 appearances, scoring three goals.

Robinson, who arrived from Haverhill Rovers in September 2014, was previously with Evo-Stik Southern League side Cambridge City and made 118 appearances for Sudbury, scoring four times.

The full-back made more appearances in all competitions than any other player during Sudbury’s Ryman League Division One North title-winning campaign last season, being voted into the divisional team of the year along with team-mates Marcus Garnham, Ryan Henshaw and Craig Parker.

Godbold, who named Robinson as his Manager’s Player of the Year in 2015, said: “Robbo is a model professional. Great attitude, great trainer and looks after himself away from football. “The move was a mutual decision after not being able to guarantee him football.

“He eats, sleeps and breathes football, which is one of the reasons he needs to be playing somewhere as opposed to being sat on the bench.

“I want to thank Ben for his contribution over his time at the club, and for leaving the club in a better position than which he found it”.

