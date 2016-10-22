RYMAN LEAGUE: AFC Sudbury make double signing

AFC Sudbury have boosted their squad with a former Nottingham Forest forward and a current Cambridge United midfielder.

With right-back Ben Robinson (Cambridge City) and left-sided utility player Aaron Greene (Bishop’s Stortford) having left the club earlier this week, manager Jamie Godbold has brought in two new attacking players with higher-level predigree ahead of this afternoon’s Ryman League Premier Division clash at Dulwich Hamlet.

Nineteen-year-old attacking midfielder Dylan Williams has signed on a loan deal from SkyBet League Two side Cambridge United until January, while former Nottingham Forest forward Aidan Austin, also 19, has rejoined the Suffolk club after a short spell in 2013/14.

Williams, who earned a one-year professional contract for Shuan Derry’s side after making his U’s debut as a substitute in a 7-0 win over Morecambe in April, tasted Ryman League action previously after having a loan spell at Division One North side Soham Town Rangers at the back end of last season.

Described as a ‘highly-rated versatile and fast player’, Williams was on loan at Vanarama South side Wealdstone from the start of the season until earlier this month.

Ex-Norwich City youth player Austin played for SkyBet Championship side Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s side last season before being released at the end of a two-year contract at The City Ground in May this year.

The 19-year-old joined AFC Sudbury previously in November 2013 and was an unused substitute for the first-team on one occasion.

Austin won a place at the Nike Global Foootball Academy based at the National Football Centre at St George’s Park in March 2014.

He has also turned out for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Stanway Rovers.

AFC Sudbury (8th) will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bognor Regis Town at Dulwich Hamlet (6th) this afternoon (3pm).