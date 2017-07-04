Ross Potter to return to former club Diss Town with Wroxham in League Challenge Cup second round

Ross Potter will return to former club Diss Town with Wroxham after the two sides were paired together in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup first and second round draw.

Potter’s Wroxham side will make the trip to Brewers Green Lane on Tuesday, October 31, with a place in the third round of the competition up for grabs.

The former Diss manager left the Tangerines in May, after two seasons in the hotseat, to take charge of Premier Division side Wroxham.

Elsewhere, first round ties include Halstead Town travelling to Brantham Athletic, Framlingham Town hosting Needham Market Reserves, Hadleigh United entertaining Little Oakley, while Haverhill Borough face a trip to Saffron Walden Town.

All the first round ties are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 19, with teams all bidding for a spot in the second round the following month.

Other second round ties include a clash between Haverhill Rovers and Newmarket Town, Long Melford hosting Walsham-le-Willows, Ely City travelling to Wisbech St Mary, and Thetford Town welcoming Norwich CBS to Mundford Road.

Cornard United will host either Brantham or Halstead, with second round ties set to be held on October 31 or November 1.

AFC Sudbury Reserves, Debenham LC, Great Yarmouth Town, Leiston Reserves, March Town United, Stowmarket Town and Team Bury all opted not to enter the competition this season.

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup first and second round draw

First round: Brantham Athletic v Halstead Town, Felixstowe & Walton United v Whitton United, Framlingham Town v Needham Market Reserves, Hadleigh United v Little Oakley, Kirkley & Pakefield v Norwich United Reserves, Saffron Walden Town v Haverhill Borough (all ties to be played on Tuesday, September 19).

Second round: Cornard United v Brantham Athletic or Halstead Town, Diss Town v Wroxham, Fakenham Town v King’s Lynn Town Reserves, FC Clacton v Coggeshall Town, Felixstowe & Walton United or Whitton United v Framlingham Town or Needham Market Reserves (Nov 1 if Whitton), Godmanchester Rovers v Braintree Town Reserves (Nov 1), Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town, Histon v Saffron Walden Town or Haverhill Borough, Ipswich Wanderers v Woodbridge Town, Kirkley & Pakefield or Norwich United Reserves v Gorleston, Long Melford v Walsham-le-Willows (Nov 1), Stanway Rovers v Hadleigh United or Little Oakley, Swaffham Town v Downham Town, Thetford Town v Norwich CBS, Wisbech St Mary v Ely City (Nov 1), Wivenhoe Town v Holland FC (Nov 1) (all ties to be played on Tuesday, October 31 unless stated)