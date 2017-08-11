Robins suffer back-to-back defeats in cup and league

Have your say

Following their season-opening 0-0 draw with Saffron Walden Town, Ely City have gone on to lose back-to-back games.

In Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round clash with Holbeach United, Ely were undone by two late goals.

The hosting Robins did have the ball in the net during the first half, but Tom Williams’ effort from close range was ruled out for a foul.

Williams was also involved in the game’s opening goal in the second half when he was adjudged to have fouled George Zeurner inside the box.

Charlie Sanders smashed home the penalty and the outcome was made safe through Will Bird’s tap in.

To compound Ely’s disappointment, manager Brady Stone was sent from the dugout in the closing stages for dissent.

n Ely followed up their FA Cup exit with a 3-2 defeat in the league at Histon on Tuesday.

Sam Reed needed both of Ely’s goals, but it was not enough to claim a share of the spoils.

n On Saturday, Stone’s men will go in search of their first victory when FC Clacton will be their visitors (3pm). On Tuesday they travel to Haverhill Borough (7.45pm).