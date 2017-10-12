Robins primed and ready to face Jockeys in derby clash

Ely City’s assistant manager Martin Grey is confident his side can cause Newmarket Town problems during tomorrow night’s derby at the Ellgia Stadium (7.45pm), writes Liam Apicella.

The Robins head into the encounter on the back of a 5-1 defeat at table-topping Felixstowe & Walton United — a game which saw Ely leading 1-0 at the interval.

And providing Ely are able to execute their game-plan for 90 minutes rather than just 45, Grey sees no reason why the hosts cannot cause a shock against their second-placed opponents.

“We lost 4-3 and 3-2 to them last season — both high-scoring games,” he said.

“We respect them, but we will not fear them.

“We have managed to get a good squad together and the first half on Saturday showed we can compete with any side in this league.

“There will be a plan on how we will approach the game — hopefully this time we can see it through for the whole game instead of just half of it.

“We know their qualities but we have to back our own abilities and be confident.”

Grey is hopeful the Reed brothers — Sam and Lee — as well as midfielder Sam Goodge will be available for the clash after they all sat out the 5-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Mildenhall Town on Tuesday evening.

There will also be a return to the dugout for manager Brady Stone, who has been on holiday.