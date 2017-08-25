Robins play out home stalemate

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ely City 0

Walsham-le-Willows 0

A much-changed Ely City were unable to find a way past Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday as the two sides played out a goal-less draw.

Full-backs Alex Brown and Dom Hunt were drafted in to cover injuries, as was goalkeeper Ben Mayhew, who took the place of Harry Reynolds between the posts.

It was the visitors that went closest to breaking the deadlock early on when Tom Debenham headed Sam Peters’ corner against the post.

Chances were few and far between for Ely during the first half, with Matt Simpson blazing their best over the crossbar after good work from Sam Reed.

In the second half, an Ely corner caused problems in the Walsham box, but Tom Williams, Ollie Brookes and Alex Theobald were unable to force the ball into the net.

The final chance to earn the three points went the way of Walsham’s Kehan Whitby, but he was crowded out by Brown just as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ely boss Brady Stone said: “It is another point with five players out injured and few coming back from injury.

“It wasn’t a bad result and a fair one. It is always nice to keep another clean sheet.”

n Ely’s game against Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday was postponed due to the opposition’s involvement in the FA Cup.

The match has now been re-arranged for Tuesday, October 24.

On Saturday, the Robins travel to Stanway Rovers (3pm) and then visit Fakenham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm)