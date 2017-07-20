Robins keep hold of Reed

Ely City’s preparations for a second straight season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division have been boosted by Sam Reed’s decision to re-sign for the club, writes Liam Apicella.

The experienced striker joined The Robins in January from Bury Town and went on to score five goals in 17 appearances.

He took a little time to assess his options this summer, but the frontman has now agreed to play at the newly-named Ellgia Stadium.

“Sam was a big part in our good run during the second half of last season,” said manager Brady Stone.

“He gets on really well here, both on and off the pitch.

“Sam is at a stage where he just wants to enjoy his football and I think he does that with us.

“He has had a few injuries in recent years so we will have to manage him properly, but it is massive to have him on board.”

As well as retaining Reed’s services, Stone has also been busy recruiting players, with three having arrived last week.

Nick Heap, who made 27 appearances for Hardwick last year on their way to winning the Kershaw Premier Division, was the first to sign on the dotted line.

Jonathan Brown — a scorer of 32 goals in 23 appearances for Kershaw Senior A side Soham United last term — will also add further firepower to the squad. Only three players in that division managed a better goal return than Brown.

Striker Ryan Williams, who last played for Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik Northern League Premier Division, is the third player to have put pen to paper.

n Tom Thurlbourne scored a hat-trick in Ely’s 4-0 friendly win at West Wratting on Tuesday.

Ely are at Biggleswade tonight (7.45pm) and on Tuesday host Bury Town (7.45pm).