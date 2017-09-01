Robins end the month with a late away loss

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Fakenham Town 2

Ely City 1

Ely City’s positive run of form in August ended on a negative note on Tuesday as they went down to a late goal at Fakenham Town.

Brady Stone’s side had lost just once heading into the encounter, but they fell behind in the sixth minute when Tom Williams diverted the ball into his own net.

Fakenham continued to dominate the first half, but after the restart the visiting Robins started to make some inroads.

Jonathan Brown went close with an effort from distance before Ely got themselves level in the 72nd minute.

Craig Neal broke clear and crossed for Ash Walter, who applied the finishing touch.

But just when it seemed that the spoils were going to be shared, deep into stoppage time Kyle Plumb struck a winning goal for the home side.

n Prior to that narrow defeat in Norfolk, Ely picked up all three points from their trip to Stanway Rovers on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 victory.

Last season’s leading goalscorer Alex Theobald was the match winner, firing in the game’s only goal in the 48th minute.

n On Saturday, Ely will play host to Stowmarket Town (3pm), while their league trip to Haverhill Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 24.

n On the transfer front, manager Stone has bolstered his ranks with the addition of Adam Capel on a dual registration deal from higher-league Cambridge City.

The defender made his debut during the defeat to Fakenham.