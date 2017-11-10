Roach comes to Mildenhall’s rescue in late home draw

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Mildenhall Town 1

Bowers & Pitsea 1

Mildenhall Town goalkeeper Sam Roach revealed himself to be adept in the opposition’s penalty box on Saturday as he scored a late equaliser against Bowers & Pitsea.

It looked for a long while that David Knight’s 31st-minute goal was going to earn visiting Bowers all three points.

The attacker latched on to a through ball from Gavin Cockman that split the Mildenhall centre-backs and after Roach slipped, Knight rolled the ball into an empty net.

Roach was forced to make a couple of saves during the second half, while up the other end Mildenhall’s Jacob Brown was denied by visiting goalkeeper John Easterford.

However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time the home team’s endeavour was rewarded when Roach rose highest to meet Danny Crow’s corner and he powered a header beyond his opposite number to end a four-game losing streak in the league.

After Saturday’s exploits in the Buildbase FA Trophy at Barwell (see back page for preview), Mildenhall will return to league action on Tuesday with the visit of Waltham Abbey (7.45pm).

n Waltham will make the trip to Mildenhall following a 3-1 defeat away at Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.

It took the hosting Greens just 36 seconds to get their noses in front when Marcus Hall slotted in.

Darelle Russell soon equalised for Abbey, but Soham were back in front in the 16th minute when loanee striker Craig Gillies glanced in a Joe Carden cross.

It was the striker’s second goal since his arrival from King’s Lynn Town.

And the points were made safe in the 58th minute when Callum Russell fired a penalty into the roof of the net.

Robbie Mason’s men head for Hertford Town on Saturday (3pm), before travelling to Wisbech Town in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).