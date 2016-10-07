Result more valuable than the display as Hall win derby clash

THURL0W NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Mildenhall Town 2

Newmarket Town 1

Dean Greygoose has praised his Mildenhall Town side’s ability to grind out victories after seeing them complete the league double over neighbours Newmarket Town on Tuesday night.

The second half in particular at Recreation Way was a scrappy affair, but goals from Matt Green and Chris Bacon saw the hosts overturn an early deficit to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

And while Greygoose is under no illusions that performance levels must improve going forward, he praised the resilience that his players showed to get the job done.

“We were pretty average, but it is about winning games of football,” he said.

“No matter who you are, you cannot be at your best every week.

“I want my teams to play with style, but when you are top of the league, you have to fight and scrap for everything. Everyone will raise their game against you.

“You have just got to win, it does not matter how.

“I know long term we cannot afford to play like that every week because we will come unstuck, but last year we would have lost this game.”

Just as they did when the teams met at the Ridgeons Stadium last month, Newmarket made a bright start to proceedings — so it was no surprise when they took an 18th-minute lead.

The lively Lewis Whitehead showed Jacob Brown a clean pair of heels down the left flank and after he had centred the ball, Scott Paterson was on hand to fire home.

That advantage lasted for just eight minutes, though, when the visiting defence failed to deal with Stephen Spriggs’ cross and they were duly punished by Green’s low effort.

Chances thereafter were at a premium, with Newmarket midfielder Ollie Snaith going closest to ending the parity with a shot that fizzed over early in the second half.

But just when it seemed that it would be honours even, Bacon pounced.

Ex-Newmarket striker Lee Clift’s volley proved too hot for visiting goalkeeper Ben Nower to handle and Mildenhall’s number nine nipped in to turn the ball into the roof of the net.

n Mildenhall, who beat Long Melford 3-1 last weekend with goals from Bacon, Green and Clift, travel to the league’s basement side FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm).

Mildenhall Town: Pope, J Brown, Ruddy, Butcher, S Parkinson, Hilton (L Parkinson 59), Green, Tolliday, Spriggs (Munro 84), D Brown (Clift 62), Bacon. Subs not used: Asensi, Baxter.

Newmarket Town: Nower, Chivers, Bowen, Webster, Betson, Watson, Paterson, Snaith, Diaper, Thurlbourne (Napier 73), Whitehead (Hayden 84). Subs not used: Ball, Goddard.

Journal Man of the Match: Matt Green

Referee: J Few

Attendance: 201