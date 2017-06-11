Record-breaking Jockeys have end of year celebrations with player awards

Senior men’s and women’s teams from Newmarket Town Football Club topped off an incredible season with their presentation evening for the club.

The men’s team finished third which is their highest league position ever and claimed a new scoring record for the club with 122 goals.

The ladies’ side finished their season on a fantastic high by finishing fourth for the first time.

Players, club officials, some supporters and friends all joined in on the celebratory night, enjoying a two-course dinner and live band during the event.

Men’s Player’s Player of the Year choice was midfielder Austen Diaper.

The Supporter’s choice was winger Lewis Whitehead, the President’s Player award went to Jamie Thurlbourne, Jack Watson and Eamon Hatoum got the Manager’s accolade and Young Player’s award on the night respectively.

Antonia Smith bagged the women’s Player’s Player as well as Supporter’s Player of the Year awards with Abbie Marshall being the Manager’s award choice.

Ground facilities such as a new 3G pitch were also part of the celebrations on the night.