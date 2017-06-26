Promotion chances doubled for Step 4 clubs

AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers will have an extra opportunity to secure promotion from the newly-named Bostick League Division One North next season.

As part of the Football Association’s plans to cut down on costs and travelling time for non-league clubs, new divisions are due to be introduced at Steps 3 and 4 ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

And, to ensure the re-jig runs smoothly, both the champions and runners-up will be promoted from Step 4 during 2017/18, as well as the club that goes on to win the play-offs.

In addition to this, the highest-ranked third-placed team on a points-per-game basis across the Step 4 divisions with be automatically promoted, with the side in seventh spot entering the play-offs.

Just one team will be relegated, as will also be the case in the Bostick League Premier Division, which includes Needham Market.

These changes will only be enforced for one season.