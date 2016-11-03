Parkinson bags three to send Hall further clear

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Mildenhall Town 4

Swaffham Town 0

Mildenhall capitalised on slip-ups from some of their title rivals to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table on Saturday.

Stanway Rovers were held while Felistowe & Walton United suffered a defeat, meaning that the 4-0 home victory over Swaffham has put Dean Greygoose’s Hall in command of the championship race.

Luke Parkinson was the star of the show as he notched a hat-trick, the first of which arrived during the opening 45 minutes when his deft header from a David Cooper free-kick nestled inside the far post.

Parkinson made it 2-0 with a half-volley in the second half, before Lee Clift turned in from close range after a goalkeeping error.

In the closing stages Parkinson added a fourth goal as he cut inside and curled the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

n Mildenhall started their defence of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup trophy in style on Tuesday by thrashing neighbours Thetford Town 6-0.

They took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to midfielder Matt Green’s drive from outside of the area in the 25th minute.

Parkinson continued his fine goalscoring form by scoring the second after the restart, before Chris Bacon and Jacob Brown put the outcome beyond doubt.

Substitute Dan Brown found the bottom corner in the 87th minute, but that was not the end of the scoring as winger Stephen Spriggs — another sub — capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire home.

Greygoose’s side will look to continue their positive form when they travel to The New Croft to take on seventh-placed Haverhill Rovers on Saturday (3pm).

n Mildenhall Town Under-16s have been drawn at home to either Woodbridge Town or Waveney Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-16 Cup.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, November 20 (10.30am).