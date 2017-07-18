One in, one out at Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town have bolstered their squad ahead of the new Bostik League Division One North season with the signing of Jake Chambers-Shaw.

The attacking midfielder, who is the son of former Newmarket Town centre-forward Paul Shaw, put pen to paper after Mildenhall’s 1-0 pre-season friendly win over St Neots Town on Saturday.

Chambers-Shaw was previously part of the Cambridge United academy and has more recently turned out for Soham Town Rangers and Histon.

Meanwhile, heading out of the Recreation Way exit door is the versatile Arran Mackay.

The striker or defender joined Mildenhall from Godmanchester Rovers in February and made nine appearances as the club wrapped up a league and cup double.

However, work commitments have forced Mackay to quit the Suffolk side and return to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Godmanchester.