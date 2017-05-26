Okay joins Soham’s coaching staff

Erkan Okay has been appointed Soham Town Rangers’ player-assistant manager for the 2017/18 season.

The 32-year-old has taken over the role from Lloyd Groves, who informed the club of his desire to concentrate solely on the playing side of the game.

Groves stepped up to the position in December 2016 following Robbie Mason’s appointment as player-boss.

The centre-back went on to play a key role in Soham’s Isthmian League Division One North survival last term, scoring twice in the final-day 4-3 victory over Maldon & Tiptree.

However, after giving the situation some thought, Groves has decided to step aside.

“I want to take the opportunity in thanking the club for giving me the chance to have such a major involvement in what we achieved last year,” the defender told the club’s website.

“I am standing down as assistant manager as I don’t have the time to commit to the role.

“For me I want to concentrate on playing as at 26 I have my coaching days ahead of me.”

UEFA B licence-holder Okay, meanwhile, has arrived at Julius Martin Lane after a stint on the books of AFC Sudbury.

Initially, though, the former England C international will be confined to the dugout as a knee injury is expected to keep him sidelined until the new year.