No repeat of last season’s Vase heroics for Ely

BUILDBASE FA VASE

SECOND ROUND PROPER

Tring Athletic 4

Ely City 1

Ely City made history last year by reaching the last 16 of the FA Vase, but their campaign was ended abruptly on Saturday at Tring Athletic.

Due to the previous term’s impressive run, the Robins had received byes up until this point of the competition, as had their hosts, who reached round four before being beaten by Sporting Khalsa — the side that went on to defeat Ely in the next round.

The tie’s first meaningful chance went the way of Ely full-back Alex Brown when he was denied on two occasions by home goalkeeper Jack Hopwood.

As the half progressed Tring started to have an impact on proceedings and they broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through striker Jack Read.

And before Ely could muster a response, they were two goals down in disastrous circumstances.

Goalkeeper Harry Reynolds dropped the ball inside his box and when it fell to Sam Goodge, he could only succeed in turning the ball into his own net.

It was 2-0 to Tring at the break and they extended their advantage even further in the 58th minute when Read glanced in a header from close range.

Brown then saw red for Ely, while Tring had Sam Joliffe dismissed for two bookable offences as the tie turned scrappy.

With time running out Ely reduced the arrears when centre-back Ollie Brookes headed in, but it was Tring that had the final say.

Elliott Goward picked out Read and he got to the ball first, lifting it over Reynolds to complete his hat-trick.

n Last night, Ely were looking to bounce back with a trip to Thurlow Nunn League First Division Wisbech St Mary in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup.

n On Saturday Brady Stone’s men will return to Premier Division action when they play host to high-flying Brantham Athletic (3pm).

Brantham head into the encounter having lost just three of their 17 outings this season, form that leaves them in fourth spot.