Newmarket stage epic comeback in Women’s FA Cup to make club history

SEE WOMEN’S FA CUP

SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND

Newmarket Town 4

King’s Lynn 3 AET

Newmarket Town Ladies wrote a piece of club history in the Women’s FA Cup in the most dramatic of fashions on Sunday — coming from 3-0 down with 10 players to record an extra-time victory.

No Town side has ever made the third qualifying round of England’s most prized domestic competition in the women’s game before.

But the 2017/18 side have been rewarded for their heroic efforts with an away game at higher-league Wymondham Town on October 8 (2pm).

Shane Lebbon, the head of the ladies’ and girls’ section at the club, could barely believe what he saw unfold at Cricket Field Road on Sunday.

“King’s Lynn Town are a league higher than us, we got our goalkeeper sent off after 44 minutes and eventually found ourselves 3-0 with 15 minutes to go,” he explained.

“We pulled it back to 3-3 to take it to extra-time, where we found the winner to make it 4-3. To top it off, however, we got another player sent off after 112 minutes, meaning it was nine against 11 and we managed to hold out against a higher league side for the last eight minutes.”

The first half had been an even affair before Town’s goalkeeper was sent off in the 44th minute for being adjudged to have handled out of the area, with Abi Griffin taking over and conceding moments later as the visitors took a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

At 2-0 down, Griffin came back out on pitch with substitute goalkeeper Amanda Stacey taking over between the posts, but it was soon 3-0 to King’s Lynn and looked to be game over.

But Town’s heads did not drop and, with 15 minutes to play, Griffin caught out the Lynn ‘keeper with a sublime 40-yard lob which was added to soon after by Jordanne Stillitoe’s lofted shot.

After Town threw everything they had in pursuit of another goal, the comeback was amazingly completed in the third minute of injury-time when Brooke Wickens was put clear and slotted into the corner, forcing extra-time.

Newmarket defended heroically before their chance came in the second period of extra-time with Wickens bursting past two defenders and firing powerfully beyond the goalkeeper.

Despite being reduced to nine players with eight minutes to go, Town valiantly held on, and will now be looking for revenge in the next round.

“Wymondham Town Ladies have knocked us out of the competition two out of the past three seasons, and within their squad have two ex-Newmarket Town players, and Newmarket Town’s ex-head coach Luke Worley,” explained Lebbon.