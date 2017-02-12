Newmarket school crowned Under-11 champions

A penalty shoot-out success saw Newmarket-based Laureate Primary Academy crowned county champions in an Under-11s mini-soccer tournament.

The youngsters beat schools from Saxmundham, Hadleigh, Elmswell and Mildenhall before defeating Springfield Junior School from Ipswich on penalties at Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds.

Year 5 goalkeeper Jakub Wolski was one of the heroes, saving every Springfield kick from 12 yards after the final had ended goalless.

Headteacher David Perkins said: “We pride ourselves on our sporting participation and have won a number of fair play trophies in Forest Heath competitions in recent years.But this was unexpected, not least because there are much bigger schools in Ipswich and Bury which have three or four times as many pupils to select from.

“Ruth Baxter, our PE Leader, has done a fantastic job of developing sport at Laureate.

“It’s also nice to see the school’s values such as resilience, perseverance and collaboration coming through. We were so proud of how the pupils stuck together and played as a team. Some of the team have been playing for the school since they were in Year 3, as well as being coached by the likes of Norwich City, so it’s a brilliant memory for them to take away from their time in primary school.”

The winning Laureate team consisted of Ryan Cole, Harvey Haycock (captain), Jamie Hobbs, Sam Green and Kacey Wing (all Year 6) and Year 5 pupils Jakub Wolski, Kieran Chapman, Luke Dodds and Luke McGowan.

n Isleham United Under-12 Girls headed to Cambourne Whites on Sunday looking to bounce back from the defeat suffered at the hands of the hosts earlier in the season.

Both sides created chances early on, before Eden Kirby-Cook gave Isleham the lead from a rebound after her initial attempt was saved.

A second goal arrived soon after when Freya Bird crossed for Beth Bradley to fire home, before Cambourne reduced the deficit.

The hosts put plenty of pressure on the second half, but they were denied an equalising goal by Isleham goalkeeper Isobel Jack, who ensured it finished 2-1 to her side.

n Olivia Bradley netted a hat-trick as Newmarket Town Under-12 Girls recorded a 4-2 win over previously undefeated March Town Athletic.

Carmen Leacy was also on target for the victorious hosts.