Newmarket put in a positive display

In front of their new sponsors and with a season-high crowd of 305 in attendance, the pressure was on Newmarket Town to deliver the goods against Histon on Saturday.

And to the Jockeys’ credit, they were more than up to the task at the rebranded Bloorie.com Stadium, romping to a 4-0 win over Histon.

Stephen Spriggs was the hero as he helped himself to a hat-trick — including one penalty — while captain Jack Watson was also on target from the spot.

Representatives of the club’s new main sponsor Bloorie International Enterprises were in attendance at the game and they are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with the Cricket Field Road-based club.

“Bloor International Enterprises have made a commitment to supporting local and community driven organisations,” said the company’s James Blair.

“This is why becoming the Stadium Sponsor at Newmarket Town FC is so important to us.

“Not only does it give us the opportunity to showcase our brand to a wide and captive audience, but it gives us the privilege of supporting a club that opens its doors to hundreds of children almost every day of the year.

“Sport is something that unites everyone, from all corners of the globe, and we firmly believe that by investing in Newmarket Town FC, we are making sure that those doors are kept open for our local community, week in week out, for the foreseeable future.”

The victory over Histon moved Kevin Grainger’s side up to second in the table, 12 points adrift of league-leading Felixstowe & Walton with a game in hand.

And it also continued their fine run of form in front of goal, having scored 30 goals in their last nine outings in the league.

Newmarket now switch their focus to tomorrow’s derby clash at Ely City (7.45pm).

n The Robins head in to that encounter on the back of a 5-1 loss at Felixstowe on Saturday, though the scoreline does not perhaps do the visitors justice.

Last season’s leading goalscorer handed Ely a seventh-minute lead and while they spurned chances to extend that advantage, Brady Stone’s men still took a 1-0 lead with them into the break.

However, the home team rallied after the break and goals from Nick Ingram (2), Stuart Ainsley, Stuart Boardley and Miles Powell sealed a hefty victory which could have been different had Ely made more of their first-half opportunities.

“The scoreline totally flattered them,” said assistant boss Martin Grey.

“We put a plan together and during the first half it worked perfectly.

“A bit of naivety crept in during the second half and we let in sloppy goals.

“In possession we are doing well at the moment, but it’s when we do not have the ball we are struggling.

“It is something we need to work on, especially where our concentration levels are concerned.”

After playing host to Newmarket, Ely will be at home again on Tuesday when Fakenham Town will be the visitors to the Ellgia Stadium (7.45pm).

The two teams met at Clipbush Park back in late August when an Ash Walter goal was not enough to prevent Ely from slipping to a 2-1 defeat.