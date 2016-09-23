Newmarket lose ground after opening up an early advantage

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 1

Stanway Rovers 2

Newmarket Town dropped to fourth in the table after they spurned a one-goal advantage at the Ridgeons Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to The Journal last week, manager Kevin Grainger was confident that the Jockeys would be able to topple their Essex visitors.

And they looked on course to prove their boss right thanks to Jack Watson’s fourth-minute goal.

The chance presented itself when Stanway goalkeeper Sam Cowler was left stranded outside his penalty box after he had made a poor clearance.

The ball dropped invitingly for Watson and from 35 yards out the former Godmanchester Rovers man lifted the ball into an unguarded net.

The scoreline remained 1-0 as the two sides headed into the break, although Stanway had the chance to level up proceedings just two minutes after the restart from the penalty spot.

However, Newmarket goalkeeper Ben Nower guessed correctly to keep the ball out.

Nower was powerless, though, to stop the away team from putting their third straight win on the board courtesy of two goals from Jamie Shaw and Billy Hunt in the final 30 minutes.

n Grainger’s men will now look to bounce back in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday afternoon at Yaxley (3pm).

Yaxley have won three and lost four of their United Counties League matches so far this term.

On Tuesday, Newmarket return to league action with the visit of Saffron Walden Town (7.45pm).

n Exning United were knocked out of the Creake Shield on Saturday by Papworth United.

It was a closely-fought tie that went to extra-time before the visitors eventually ran out 5-3 winners.

Goals from Kenny Holmes and Paul Jones made it 2-2 after 90 minutes, while Greg Crozier made it 3-3 during the added period.

But Exning had no response as Papworth fired in a quickfire double late on.