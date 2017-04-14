Newmarket Girls hold out to claim points

Newmarket Town Under-12 Girls recorded a 4-3 win over Wisbech St Mary in their penultimate match of the season.

An Olivia Bradley brace, coupled with goals from Katie Spiers and Carmen Leacy, had Newmarket 4-0 up at the break.

Wisbech threatened a second-half comeback, but Newmarket held out.

n Isleham United Under-12 Girls won their last league game of the season 6-0 to table-topping Coton.

Keira George went closest to netting for the Isleham youngsters, but it was not to be on a tough outing for the team.