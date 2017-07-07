Newmarket fill goalkeeper void

After Niall Conroy’s surprise exit earlier this week left them short of a goalkeeper, Newmarket Town have ended their search by signing Alex Archer.

Conroy agreed to join The Jockeys from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers late last month, but less than a week later informed the club he was moving to Cambridge City.

However, Newmarket boss Kevin Grainger has wasted little time in securing the services of a replacement, with Archer putting pen to paper.

The goalkeeper arrives at The Ridgeons Stadium having played at a higher level for the likes of AFC Sudbury, Bury Town and St Neots Town.