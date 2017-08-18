Newmarket boss expresses dissatisfaction after defeat

Have your say

Newmarket Town boss Kevin Grainger believes his side were handed ‘a massive wake-up call’ during Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Thetford Town.

The Jockeys, who fell behind on the hour mark to a Robbie Priddle header, were second best for much of the encounter at Mundford Road.

Newmarket had won their three previous fixtures in all competitions, but Grainger has insisted there remains plenty of improvements to be made.

“It took Thetford to score for us to wake up. After that we hit the bar and post and their goalkeeper has made a couple of good saves.

“When you look at it like that, we are probably disappointed to have not got a point, but the first hour or so was not good enough.

“I was really disappointed with the overall performance and it is a massive wake-up call.

“The squad is still gelling, which is understandable, but we have to be better.

“Thetford will be top 10 or maybe even top six this season, but we should be winning games like that.”

n On Saturday, Grainger’s side were 3-1 victors on the road at Hadleigh United.

Former Soham Town Rangers centre-back Lloyd Groves opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute with a header.

However, Hadleigh restored parity in the 28th minute through Ashley Veitch’s low shot.

But Newmarket restored their lead before the break courtesy of a Steve Holder header.

And in the second half the points were made safe courtesy of defender Charlie Bowen.

After their weekend exploits in the Emirates FA Cup, Newmarket will switch their attention back to league matters on Tuesday night when they travel to newly-promoted Haverhill Borough (7.45pm).

Borough have lost all three league games so far.