Newmarket back on track with welcome win at home

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 3

Swaffham Town 1

Newmarket Town bounced back from last week’s disappointing 7-3 defeat at Ipswich Wanderers to overcome Swaffham Town in a comfortable 3-1 success on Saturday.

Both sides played some attractive attacking football from the start, but the home side took the lead after 20 minutes.

Austen Diaper was brought down by the Swaffham goalkeeper in front of goal.

Jockeys’ skipper Jack Watson took responsibility and kept his cool to slot home the penalty, his sixth successful spot-kick this season.

The home side built on that momentum and doubled their advantage shortly after as Lewis Whitehead struck his 15th goal of a productive campaign.

Despite the setback, the visitors rallied and reduced the deficit when Jack Slender slotted home.

However, there was to be no comeback, as Diaper settled any lingering nerves late on, securing all three points for the hosts with a well taken goal.

The result leaves Newmarket in fifth place on 33 points, five adrift of second-placed Stanway Rovers,

n Meanwhile, the club safely secured their progression in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup after securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday evening.

In an even affair, Charlie Bowen and Diaper struck the decisive goals to seal the win and send the Jockeys into the next round of the competition.

Newmarket will be aiming to build on that success when they travel to Fakenham Town on Saturday (3pm).

n The venue and opponents for Newmarket's Suffolk FA Premier Cup semi-final were announced this week.

Needham Market’s Bloomfields ground will host the tie involving The Jockeys and Lowestoft Town on March 14 (7.45pm).