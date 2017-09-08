Newmarket advance into next round

SSE WOMEN’S

FA CUP

SECOND QUALIFYING

ROUND

Newmarket 4

Histon 2

Newmarket Town Ladies booked their place in the next round of the Women’s FA Cup thanks to a 4-2 win over Histon on Sunday.

The hosts fell behind in the 43rd minute, but Newmarket were level before the break through Abbi Griffin, who scored following a good move involving Brooke Wickens and Laura Bailey.

A header from captain Beth Woodfield made it 2-1 to Newmarket, with Jess Linger adding a third direct from a free-kick.

Histon pulled a goal back, but the outcome was made safe eight minutes from time when Lauren Deller slotted in.

Newmarket will host King’s Lynn in the next round on September 17.