Newmarket advance into next round

SSE WOMEN’S
FA CUP
SECOND QUALIFYING
ROUND
Newmarket 4
Histon 2
Newmarket Town Ladies booked their place in the next round of the Women’s FA Cup thanks to a 4-2 win over Histon on Sunday.
The hosts fell behind in the 43rd minute, but Newmarket were level before the break through Abbi Griffin, who scored following a good move involving Brooke Wickens and Laura Bailey.
A header from captain Beth Woodfield made it 2-1 to Newmarket, with Jess Linger adding a third direct from a free-kick.
Histon pulled a goal back, but the outcome was made safe eight minutes from time when Lauren Deller slotted in.
Newmarket will host King’s Lynn in the next round on September 17.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newmarket Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.