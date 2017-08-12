New sponsor for the Swifts

As part of the collaboration, Manchetts Recovery will become the Swifts’ shirt sponsors for the 2017/18 season.

This partnership brings together two of Burwell’s longest standing institutions, as both Manchetts Recovery and the Swifts have been part of village life since the 1960s.

One of Manchetts’ directors, Sean Manchett, said: “We see this as a great partnership bringing together two local organisations and are delighted to be sponsoring the new Burwell Swifts’ kit this season.

“We are very proud to have our name associated with a fantastic local team like the Swifts and hope that with our support they will be able to achieve great things.

“As a business we have always supported local sport through sponsorship so we are delighted to be able to help our local team in this way.

“We know that as well as being a great team, the Swifts do a lot of work in the community introducing children to football and the love of sport, which is vital for a healthy lifestyle. At Manchetts we believe children’s sporting opportunities are very important.”

The Swifts are preparing for a campaign in the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Senior A, having finished fifth last term.

Craig Harrison, spokesman for the club, said: “It’s great news for the Burwell Swifts that we are being sponsored by a company with the stature of Manchetts.

“We are delighted with the new strip and are grateful that Manchetts is supporting local sport in this way.

“I believe the sponsorship will make a huge difference to the team. We have lots of great players and with a bit of investment we could definitely aim for promotion.”