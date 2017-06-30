New sponsor for Exning FC

Exning Youth Football Club have secured a one-year sponsorship deal with estate agents Cheffins.

As part of the deal, the company’s logo will take pride of place on the front of the playing shirts for the start of the new season.

Neil Harris, director at Cheffins’ Newmarket office, said: “Since our inception in 1825 it has always been a firm-wide policy to support our local communities where we can.

“We are delighted to partner with the club in sponsoring the new kit this season and the naming rights on football kits is a great opportunity to leverage the Cheffins brand as well as supporting sport in the local area.

“It is important for young people to have a sense of identity and belonging and we are delighted to be able to support Exning Football Club with this initiative.”

The club, which was formed in 2012, has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons, now running 10 successful youth teams ranging from Under-6 to Under-17.

Speaking about the agreement, joint Under-11 coaches Dave Sizer and Darrn Chetcuti added: “The club is really growing and we are very proud to be part of that.

“Everyone is looking forward to the new season and especially welcoming the new players to the club.

“We are proud to provide enjoyment to so many local children through football. A massive thank you needs to be said to Cheffins for sponsoring the team this year.

“This is greatly appreciated by the club and especially the players who can’t wait to wear the new kit.

“The club is always looking to engage with local businesses to enable the club to drive forward and we are delighted that Cheffins have become part of that.”