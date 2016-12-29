New Soham boss disappointed by ‘a lack of heart and desire’

New Soham Town Rangers player-manager Robbie Mason pulled no punches in his assessment of the Boxing Day derby defeat at the hands of Bury Town.

The Greens levelled the score at 1-1 after an early opener for the visitors, but it was one-way traffic thereafter and Bury could have headed back over the Suffolk border with an even greater winning margin than 4-1.

Speaking after the loss — Soham’s third in a row — Mason admitted his players did not show enough heart and desire, particularly during a second half in which they shipped three goals.

“After we scored we played some decent football, but in the second half we just laid down,” he said.

“It boils down to heart and desire — we lacked both of those in the second half.

“First half, I thought we did well and went in 1-1. At that point it was 50/50.

“We had to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and we did not do that.

“It was the same last week against Thurrock — first half was decent and everyone was together, but again it was lacking in the second half.

“We need to start working for each other. Some of the lads got their heads down and perhaps did not see the relevance of the game.

“We needed the three points and that will only come if we start to work hard for 90 minutes — that showed in the second half. They wanted it more than us.”

Next up for Mason and his men is a trip to Waltham Abbey (12.30pm) — a side currently down in 21st, but only six points adrift of Soham.

Conscious that a couple more defeats could have people looking over their shoulders, the significance of the encounter at Capershotts is not lost on Mason, who conceded: “The next game is massive for us. We need to start winning.

“If we cannot beat the teams in and around us, it is not good.

“If we can get that win, that will spur us on.

“We have been on good runs during different periods already this season, so we know we are capable of putting something together.

“Until then, we need to make sure we work hard over a whole game. Only then will we start to get some rewards.”