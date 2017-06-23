New goalkeeper arrives at Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town have completed the signing of Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Jake Jessup.

Manager Dean Greygoose — a former professional goalkeeper himself — has been in the market for a new gloveman ever since the long-serving Josh Pope announced his departure last month.

That search is now over, with Jessup having agreed to terms at Recreation Way ahead of Hall’s first-ever campaign at Step Four.

Jessup, who has also had spells with Great Yarmouth Town and Norwich United, made 21 appearances between the posts for Lowestoft in the Isthmian League Premier Division last season.