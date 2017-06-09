Needham Market sign deal for Dereham Town player

Needham Market have announced the signing of a centre half for next season, following the departure of Ian Miller.

Dan Morphew has agreed to a one-year deal and moves from Dereham Town(where he was captain last season).

He is the first signing for the Marketmen this summer.

Newly-appointed manager Richard Wilkins said: “ I am really pleased with the signing of Dan. He’s a very good ball playing centre half who can also play in the holding midfield role.

“We felt he was exactly the type of player we were looking for when we made plans about how to improve the team and the squad from last season.

“We were obviously delighted when he agreed to sign.”

Wilkins added that Morphew has experience from playing in the Isthmian League Division One North and is keen to take the step up and test his talents in the Premier Division.

He said: “Dan will provide excellent competition to our defensive unit.

“We are hoping to bring in at least a couple more players in the next week or so as we look to start pre-season on July 3.”