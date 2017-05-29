Mulready heads for Soham exit

Sam Mulready has confirmed that he will not be a Soham Town Rangers player next season.

The striker played a major role in Soham’s Isthmian League Division One North survival campaign last term, scoring nine goals in as many appearances during the run-in.

Player-boss Robbie Mason made no secret of his desire to keep hold of Mulready for 2017/18, but the forward has opted to move on.

“Unfortunately I will not be staying at @SohamTownRanger for next season,” he tweeted.

“I’d like to thank everybody at the club for welcoming me in.

“The staff, fans and players were superb, I hope I repaid them with the goals I scored to help with the great escape!

“I wish them all the best next season. Special thanks to @robmason666 and @LloydGroves1 (former Soham assistant) - two top blokes in football and I know they will be successful.”

Mulready joined The Greens in January following a spell with St Neots Town.