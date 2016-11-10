Mildenhall set out promotion plans

Chairman Martin Tuck is confident Mildenhall Town will overcome financial and time constraints in their bid to secure promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Fifteen wins from their first 16 outings has made Hall firm favourites to clinch the title and as such, the club has confirmed its intention to move up to Step Four if that form continues through to the end of the season.

However, to meet the necessary standards, Hall’s Recreation Way base requires external toilets, a new 50-seater stand and two turnstiles — all of which will cost an estimated £30,000 plus VAT.

The work must be completed by March 31, 2017, but despite the potentially tight time-frame, Tuck believes it is the right moment for the club to move on.

“We have decided to go for it and we will get there with the work and money,” he confirmed.

“A sub committee has been set up to help raise the funds and (midfielder) Gareth Simpson is helping with a players’ committee.

“This is the best squad we have had in my time here and we believe we could compete with 75 per cent of the teams a level up.

“It has been an extraordinary season so far.”

News of the club’s intentions has come just a couple of weeks before manager Dean Greygoose celebrates his second anniversary in charge.

On top of their near faultless start to 2016/17, Hall won the League Challenge Cup for the first time in their history in May under the ex-Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper’s watch.

And with a promotion push now a realistic ambition, Tuck paid tribute to the man in the dugout.

“Dean has been fantastic for us from the start,” said Tuck.

“We can see big things are happening with him here and that is another reason why we have put these plans in place.”

Tuck also revealed that discussions are ongoing with the council over a new 20-year lease for the ground, which could be agreed before Christmas.

The current deal expires in 2017.