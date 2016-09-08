Mildenhall facing tough trip to the Fens as FA Vase quest begins

Dean Greygoose has bemoaned his Mildenhall Town side’s lack of good fortune in the cup draws so far this term.

The Hall have already crashed out of the FA Cup away at Saffron Walden Town, while their Suffolk Premier Cup campaign gets under way next month on the road at Ryman League Premier Division side Needham Market.

On top of that, this Saturday, Greygoose and his charges will head to Wisbech Town (3pm) as another route to Wembley opens up in the form of the FA Vase first qualifying round.

And in a further stroke of bad luck, both Chris Bacon and Jacob Brown are suspended for the trip to the Fenland Stadium.

However, Greygoose has encouraged the players that he has available to continue the sort of form that has seen them rise to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

“We could not have had harder draws to be honest,” said the manager.

“Wisbech is going to be a very tough game. The crowd get behind their team and it should be a big attendance.

“But it is up to us and how we perform. If we can play the way we can, we have a great chance.

“Hopefully we can put in a performance that makes us difficult to cope with.”

Greygoose was speaking after seeing his side record a 4-1 win over Hadleigh United last Saturday.

The score was locked at 0-0 after 45 minutes, but the hosts ran riot in the second half, thanks to a Lee Clift brace, as well as further goals from midfielder Ross Munro and Dan Brown.

It sealed a sixth win in seven league outings for Greygoose’s team, who boast a three-point lead at the summit.

n Newmarket Town are up to third in the Premier Division after back-to-back high-scoring victories.

On Saturday, the Jockeys were 3-2 winners at home over Brantham Athletic.

Austen Diaper was on top form with two goals, while Ollie Snaith also weighed in with a strike of his own.

Then on Tuesday evening, the Jockeys travelled across the Essex border to take on Saffron Walden Town, and returned with a 4-3 victory.

Summer signing Lewis Whitehead netted a brace, with midfielders Jamie Thurlbourne and Scott Paterson adding the other two goals.

Kevin Grainger’s side have been granted a bye in the FA Vase, which means they have the chance to displace rivals Mildenhall at the top of the table on Saturday when they travel to Swaffham Town (3pm).

The Pedlars are without a victory from their opening six matches of the new season, three of which have been drawn.