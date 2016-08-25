Mildenhall boss Greygoose: Teams are now scared of us

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has said some teams are now scared of facing them this season.

The Hall have made a flying start to the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, winning all four of their league fixtures so far to sit at the top of the table.

And ahead of hosting fourth-placed Felixstowe and Walton United on Saturday (3pm), and then travelling to local rivals Newmarket Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm), Greygoose believes his side have frightened the opposition in some of their wins so far in 2016/17.

“I’d like to think teams will be scared of us,” said the Mildenhall boss, who watched his side cruise to a 5-1 win at Fakenham Town on Saturday.

“We treat any team we play with respect, but there’s been a couple of teams we’ve played who have been scared of us.

“Saturday against Fakenham we were playing against gale force wind and it was some of the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here.

“Apart from the FA Cup, which was the only disappointment so far, we’ve started really well.

“I set high standards for the team in training and in games and it would be great if we could win the next two games.

“But the season has only just started and there’s going to be lots of twists and turns along the way.”

The next two games will come too quick for midfielder Gareth Simpson (injured), while summer signing George Tolliday could make his debut against Newmarket.

The Jockeys have also made a strong start to the new season, with Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Thetford Town propelling them up to third place in the fledgling Premier Division table.

With striker Matt Hayden not expected to return from injury for another few weeks, Jamie Thurlbourne has taken up the goalscoring mantle to help Newmarket record three wins from their three league outings so far. Before Tuesday’s derby with Mildenhall, Jockeys boss Kevin Grainger takes his side to second place Gorleston on Saturday (3pm).

“I’m pleased with how we’ve started,” he said. “We’re nowhere near firing yet but it’s a new team, new players.

“It’s been a good reaction since going out of the FA Cup and we’ve got two big games coming up which are not going to be easy at all.

“It’s still early days where anything can happen. There was a good crowd on Tuesday for the Thetford game and hopefully more will come and watch us this season.

“With the investment we’ve had in the ground it’s a lovely place to play and watch football, especially the night games under the floodlights.”

Grainger was dealt a blow this week when summer signing Charlie Bowen left to join higher league Histon, but his squad was boosted by the returns of Austen Diaper and Mark Webster on Tuesday.

n Former Mildenhall Town player Tom Youngs will be signing copies of his new book ‘What Dreams Are (Not Quite) Made Of’ at Waterstones, 36 Butter Market, Bury St Edmunds this Saturday (11am to noon).