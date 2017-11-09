Mildenhall back on the Trophy trail

Mildenhall Town have already caused one shock in their debut Buildbase FA Trophy campaign, and now they are eyeing up another.

Dean Greygoose’s side pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the first qualifying round a fortnight ago, overcoming higher-league King’s Lynn Town 1-0 on their own patch.

It was a deserved victory as well — one that saw Mildenhall defend resolutely throughout and also create enough chances to extend their advantage against a side that currently tops the Evo Stik Southern League Premier Division.

And there is more Step 3 opposition awaiting the Suffolk outfit in the second qualifying round on Saturday, with Evo Stik Northern League Premier Division Barwell set to be their hosts (3pm).

The Canaries, who once had former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland in their youth ranks, are currently 14th and have lost just one of their last four outings.

Greygoose is well aware his team will be ‘massive underdogs’ once again at Kirkby Road, but with one giant killing already under their belts, he is refusing to rule out another.

“We go there as massive underdogs again,” he said.

“There is no reason why we cannot do it again, but we have to be clinical and we are going to need to defend really well — we did that at King’s Lynn.

“We started so well there and did not let up — I think it shocked them.

“It is going to take a similar sort of performance to that one, everyone is going to have to be right at it.

“We cannot afford to switch off for five or 10 minutes like we have done in certain league games recently.

“The lads are not stupid, they know that. Only our very best will give us a chance.”

Greygoose’s plans for the tie were rocked during the week by the news that the versatile Joe Asensi had been ruled out through injury, but he is hopeful that captain Luke Butcher and left-back Jack Wilkinson will be fit enough to feature after recent lay-offs.

Meanwhile, Matt Green is suspended as a result of the five yellow cards he has picked up this term and playmaker Jake Chambers-Shaw is a doubt with an ankle injury.