MIDWEEK FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Needham goalkeeper Gay scores last-gasp equaliser to send the Marketmen top

Needham Market goalkeeper Danny Gay scored an injury-time equaliser to help his side draw 2-2 with Canvey Island and climb to the top of the table last night.

The Marketmen looked to have spurned their chance to move to the summit of the Ryman League Premier Division when they went into injury time trailing 2-1 at Canvey.

John Sands had put Needham in front in the seventh minute, before second-half goals from Joey May and Harrison Chatting put the Essex hosts ahead on 74 minutes.

But deep into injury time, Gay went up for a corner and scored an unlikely equaliser to rescue a point for the Marketmen and push them up into top spot.

Elsewhere, Bury Town slipped off the top of the Ryman League Division One North after a 2-1 defeat at home to mid-table VCD Athletic.

Luke Read’s attempt was heavily deflected to equalise for the Blues two minutes into the second half to cancel out Gregory Akpele’s opener for the visitors, but Connor Hogan fired home what proved to be the winner for VCD in the 53rd minute.

Soham Town Rangers continued their recent resurgence with a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich United.

Ryan Sharman opened the scoring for the Greens just shy of the half hour mark, before Robbie Mason, Salim Relizani and Callum Russell all found the target in the second half.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Hadleigh United battled hard on their travels to draw 0-0 at Brantham Athletic.

Walsham-le-Willows remain one point and one place above the bottom three following a 4-0 defeat away to Great Yarmouth Town.

In the First Division, Halstead Town kept up their unbeaten league record this season with a late winner from Julian Simon-Parson in a 1-0 victory at Haverhill Borough.

Needham Market Reserves were beaten 3-2 at home by Whitton United.