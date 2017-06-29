Melanson returns to Thetford

Thetford Town have re-signed attacking midfielder Max Melanson.

Melanson started last season in Thetford colours, making 28 appearances and scoring five goals.

However, in January he switched to neighbouring Mildenhall Town and went on to feature 13 times as Dean Greygoose’s side won a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title and League Challenge Cup double.

But rather than move up to the Isthmian League set-up with the Suffolk side, the former Yeovil Town player has opted to return to Mundford Road for the 2017/18 season.

Melanson is the third of manager Danny White’s summer signings following the recent arrivals of Tanner Call and Matt Morton.