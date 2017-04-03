McLean eyeing a future in the professional game

Over the last three seasons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have helped themselves to 140 and 138 goals for their respective clubs, writes Liam Apicella.

A fine return indeed, but those numbers are dwarfed by Amy McLean, who during the same time period has found the net on 190 occasions for Isleham Under-14 Girls.

Once part of the Cambridge United School of Excellence, the Bottisham Village College pupil’s talent is now being nurtured on the England Talent Pathway programme, with the end goal being representing her country at youth level.

McLean is due to spend a day on April 7 taking part in regional trials, with the most impressive players making it through to national trials.

Speaking about his starlet, Isleham Under-14s manager Lee Irvine said: “Amy is very talented, a natural footballer.

“She has such quick feet and great pace, which makes her a nightmare for defenders.

“Once she is able to get that half-yard in front of goal, you know where the ball is going.

“It is more of a shock when she misses, but that does not happen very often.

“To score the amount of goals she has in three years is some achievement.”

Last year, McLean was part of her school team that reached the final of the Football League Girls Cup at Wembley.

Bottisham lost out narrowly 1-0 to Shrewsbury-based Thomas Telford School, but the experience whetted McLean’s appetite for the professional game.

“It was really good to play at Wembley,” said the 14-year-old, who is hoping to bring up 200 goals before the end of the season.

“There are so many professional players that do not get to play there during their careers.

“I would like to play football professionally. Arsenal Ladies are successful, so it would be good to play for them.”