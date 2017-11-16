Match winner tips Hall to keep going

Craig Calver scored the goal that sent Mildenhall Town into the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy, and he sees no reason why the run cannot continue.

After dumping out big-spending King’s Lynn Town in their first ever Trophy tie in late October, Mildenhall made the trip to another higher-league team — Barwell FC — on Saturday.

As was the case at Lynn, Bostik League Division One North side Mildenhall were the big underdogs at Kirkby Road.

However, a low free-kick from Calver on the hour mark proved to be the difference, with Dean Greygoose’s side holding out during the minutes that remained to seal a 1-0 victory.

Monday’s draw at Wembley Stadium handed Mildenhall yet another away tie, this time at Lancaster City on Saturday, November 25.

The Dolly Blues are currently just one place better off than Barwell in the Evo-Stik Premier Division standings and as such, Calver is refusing to rule out another upset.

“There is a bit of travelling involved with Lancaster, but that is why I still play football — for big games like that,” said Saturday’s match winner.

“It is a day out for the club, the fans and the players and that makes it more fun for everyone.

“Whenever a draw like this takes place, you look at the other team on Google and ask ‘is this winnable?’ I think it is.

“I know some people may have wanted a massive pay day, but nine times out of 10 you lose that match and that is the end of it.

“We want to go as far as we can and this draw gives us a chance of doing that.

“If we can get through this one, maybe we look for the big draw after that.”

n While there was reason for celebration at Barwell, Mildenhall were also hit by the news that their captain Luke Butcher sustained a broken arm during the tie.

The injury is expected to sideline the centre-back for six weeks.

n The return of Steve Holder could not inspire Mildenhall to victory on Tuesday night in the Bostik League Division One North against Waltham Abbey, who left Recreation Way with a 1-0 victory to show for their efforts.

Holder, who rejoined Mildenhall for a third spell from Newmarket Town, was in the starting line-up as the hosts went in search of a first league win since October 14.

It was not to be, though, as Greygoose’s team — decimated by injuries and player unavailability — lost to a 77th-minute deflected strike from Waltham’s Shad Ngandu.

Mildenhall goalkeeper Sam Roach scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their last home league fixture and he almost repeated that trick again when he went up for a late corner, but this time his header was held by the visiting custodian.

n On Saturday, Mildenhall (17th) travel to Grays Athletic (16th) (3pm), who play their home games at Aveley FC.

Only goal difference splits the two teams in the table, with both locked on 18 points after 17 matches.

After that, Hall are set to head to Bostik League Premier Division outfit Leiston in the of the Suffolk Senior Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).