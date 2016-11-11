League woes put aside as Robins switch to FA Vase

Brady Stone is hoping his Ely City side can continue their clinical form in The Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday.

The Robins, who travel to Essex Senior League side Wadham Lodge (3pm), have found the net 10 times from their three ties so far this season.

In contrast, Stone’s team have struggled to score in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, registering 18 goals from 15 outings.

“We are in a relegation battle at the moment and when you are down the bottom that puts more pressure on the players,” he said.

“In the Vase, it looks like the boys feel there is less pressure and they have more freedom to play.

“Ten goals in three games is impressive at any level and hopefully we can add to that at the weekend.

“It is a game we can win if we match our other performances in the competition.”

Stone has no new injury concerns for the trip to East London, and he is likely to be boosted by the return from injury of right-back Daniel Jeffrey.

Sam Goodge is also back in training following a groin problem and he is expected to play for the club’s reserves tomorrow night against Hardwick’s second string.

The manager also confirmed that he is trying to bolster his squad at the Unwin Ground after the recent departures of captain James Seymour and winger Mason Newman to Newmarket Town and Haverhill Rovers respectively, although no deals are close to being struck.

n Ely head into the Wadham clash on the back of a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Wanderers.

A brace from striker Alex Theobald, which took his tally for the campaign to eight in 14 appearances, had Ely level at 2-2.

However, visiting Wanderers made the trip back over the Suffolk border with all three points in tow courtesy of late goals from Kris Rose and substitute George Mrozek.

The result has left the Cambridgeshire outfit occupying third-from-bottom in the table.

n On Wednesday, Ely are due to host higher-league Histon in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup (7.45pm).

The Stutes are 21st in the Evo Stik Southern Central Division One table, with their first win of the season coming over Barton Rovers on Saturday.

Histon ran out 6-2 winners, with striker Ben Yeomans, who featured against Ely for Mildenhall Town earlier this season, scoring a hat-trick.