King’s team wins maiden league title

King’s Ely’s football team has been crowned Mercian League champions for the first time in the school’s history.

The squad sealed the Under-18 title on Saturday, March 18 with a 2-1 victory over Uppingham School, who were also in with a realistic chance of lifting the trophy.

King’s Ely’s goalscorers on the day were Eamon Hatoum and Louis Garrett, both of whom are aged 18.

The school’s head of physical education, Kevin Daniel, said of the team’s triumph: “Everyone is thrilled for the first team as their league win is thoroughly deserved.

“Success was due to our well-organised defensive play with a quick press, which stifled the opposition.

“We were also supported by an outstanding midfield trio who countered quickly, playing some very attractive free-flowing football.”

King’s Ely remained unbeaten throughout their league campaign, winning five of their matches against Oundle, Wellingborough, Stowe, Oakham and Uppingham.

The other match was a goalless draw against their Bedford counterparts.

In total, the King’s Ely players scored 12 goals and conceded only three times during their six outings.