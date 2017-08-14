King joins League of Ireland’s Shamrock

Thetford Town playmaker Cameron King has completed a move to League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers.

The 21-year-old joined Thetford last summer following his release by Norwich City, for whom he made one senior appearance.

King’s performances at Mundford Road attracted the attention of a host of scouts, with his return of 16 goals helping the Brecklanders to finish seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The Bury St Edmunds-born player has had a couple of trials elsewhere this summer, but it is the 17-time champions of Ireland that have won the race for his signature.

Stephen Bradley — the Shamrock manager — told the club’s website: “I was made aware of Cameron about six weeks ago and advised that I should take a serious look at him.

“Sometimes you get players in and they’re not what people say they are.

“Cameron was and he’s definitely going to be an attacking threat for us.

“We got him initially for just two or three days and straight away we liked what we saw.

“He’s very direct, very clever on the ball. He can play any attacking position, right, left or as a 10.

“We have him until the end of the season so hopefully he can show that quality.

“He has good character, he’s hungry to get his career back on track and hopefully this is the place for him.

“I see him being a good player for us between now and the end of the season and making a real impact.”

Shamrock are fourth in the current League of Ireland standings.